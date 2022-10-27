Hunter x Hunter Revisits Gon and Killua in New Promo: Watch

Hunter x Hunter is making waves once more, and of course, it is good to see the series back in action. After an extended hiatus, creator Yoshihiro Togashi returned to work earlier this year, and the artist just brought out his first chapter in years. The update comes just before Togashi celebrates his work at a public exhibition, and now, a new PV has been posted featuring the top two stars of Hunter x Hunter.

So yes, the two are back! Gon and Killua have returned at long last, and it has never felt better to see the boys together. Their reunion can be found above, and if their voices sound familiar, that is good. The anime's original voice cast returned for his PV, so it feels in some ways like the anime has returned for a spell.

What to Know About Hunter x Hunter

Of course, this clip was released in honor of Togashi's art exhibition, but there is more going on in the franchise. The biggest thing is the manga's comeback as a new chapter of Hunter x Hunter went live over the weekend. The 'Succession Contest' is still underway, and Togashi hit the ground running with his comeback. Even after his time away, the artist is as sharp as ever, and you can tell how well Togashi knows his characters. He's been with them since 1998, and there is still more he needs to do with the gang!

Want to know more about Hunter x Hunter now that its manga has resumed? You can read up on all the details as follows thanks to its official synopsis: "Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father's footsteps to become a Hunter. But first, he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way."

What do you think about this comeback PV? Do you believe Hunter x Hunter will resume its anime some day? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.