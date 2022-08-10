Hunter x Hunter Joins Amazon Prime: Watch Now

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most beloved series in shonen, and its anime from Madhouse remains a favorite with fans. It has been years since the series ended, but even after all this time, fans new and old continue to check out the top-tier title. And now, Amazon Prime has brought the series to its catalog!

Amazon Prime just added the 2011 anime to its catalog, so fans can get binging if they have yet to watch Hunter x Hunter. Right now, seasons one through three are available to stream. This means episodes 1-148 are fair game for fans, and there is a chance Amazon Prime will finish out the full anime before long.

Want to know more about Hunter x Hunter? You can check out the series' official synopsis below to get all the details you need on Yoshihiro Togashi's classic shonen:

"Hunters are a special breed, dedicated to tracking down treasures, magical beasts, and even other people. But such pursuits require a license, and less than one in a hundred thousand can pass the grueling qualification exam. Those who do pass gain access to restricted areas, amazing stores of information, and the right to call themselves Hunters.

READ MORE: Hunter x Hunter to Debut New Art at Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibit | Hunter x Hunter Creator Shares New Hiatus Update | Hunter x Hunter Reaches Huge Sales Record Before Its Comeback

Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness.

Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive."

What do you think about this latest Amazon Prime addition? Are you down for a big Hunter x Hunter binge? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.