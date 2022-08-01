Hunter x Hunter to Debut New Art at Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibit

Hunter x Hunter is one of the best shonen series you can read, and creator Yoshihiro Togashi has made his work isn't done on the series. Despite a long hiatus, work has resumed on the popular manga, and its creator is ready to celebrate his impressive works at a new exhibition. Fans from all over are planning to check out the artist's exhibit given their love of Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho. And now, we have learned the event will include special never-before-seen artwork.

The information comes from Japan courtesy of Natalie as the publication did a piece covering the upcoming event. It was there Togashi's team gave everyone a peek at the new artwork heading for the exhibit. The pieces are immediately recognizable, and Hunter x Hunter has even more to display this fall.

Hunter x Hunter original drawings to be displayed at Yoshihiro Togashi's Exhibition this October in Japanhttps://t.co/Vccx5YC8CC pic.twitter.com/i6jyvOPnDw — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) July 31, 2022

As you can see above, the black-and-white sketches from Togashi capture pivotal moments from Hunter x Hunter. One even shows Gon in his adult form once he powers up, and his hair is standing on end. Other sketches here include Killua as you might expect, so there is no doubt other stars like Hisoka will appear at this event.

This throwback work makes this art exhibit a must-see for fans as you can imagine. Togashi has even penned some new art to celebrate the event, and the gig seems to have opened the artist's floodgates. After all, work resumed on Hunter x Hunter earlier this year following a three-year hiatus. And if you follow Togashi on Twitter, you will know the creator is determined to see his comeback through to the end.

Are you glad to see these behind-the-scenes sketches? What do you want to see from Hunter x Hunter when the series returns? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.