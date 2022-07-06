Hunter x Hunter Hits Major Sales Record Ahead of Its Return

Hunter x Hunter is looking to end its years-long hiatus, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi sharing a number of pages that he is currently working on. While a specific release date for the new chapters has yet to be revealed, manga fans are apparently taking the opportunity to dive into the series before the comeback, helping to push the number of volumes in circulation to new heights. While a return of the anime adaptation is still up in the air, it's clear that fans of the Shonen series have been dying to see Gon and company return.

When last we left the hunters of Togashi's series, Gon and his friends were wrapped up in a unique storyline via the Succession Contest Arc, which saw a number of royals attempting to eliminate one another for power and the crown. With the last episode of the anime arriving in 2014 from Studio Madhouse, there is plenty of territory for the franchise to cover should it return to the big screen in the future. While Togashi hasn't revealed if he has an ending in mind, fans of the hunters are just beyond happy that the series is making its glorious return.

In a recent graph, it was revealed that there are currently eighty-four million copies of Hunter x Hunter's manga in circulation, making it one of the biggest Shonen series around.

While these are certainly some impressive numbers, Togashi's creation still has some serious ground to cover if it is looking to dethrone some of its brother and sister series, with Demon Slayer currently having around one hundred and fifty million volumes of its manga in circulation and One Piece having a staggering four hundred and ninety million copies.

It has been a number of years since we received a new chapter of Hunter x Hunter, with mangaka Togashi revealing that back problems have caused a major issue in his ability to work on one of his biggest creations. Needless to say, it looks as though the artist is working hard as Gon, his friends, the Phantom Troupe, and more continue their quest in this unique anime universe.

What do you think of these big numbers for everyone's favorite anime hunters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gon.

Via Togashi Ten