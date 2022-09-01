Hunter x Hunter Creator Teases Their Next Big Project

Hunter x Hunter's return was something that many fans weren't expecting to ever become a reality, with the last chapter releasing in 2018 that followed Gon and his fellow hunters being dragged into a royal battle throughout the Succession Contest Arc. With mangaka Togashi Yoshihiro taking the years off due to health issues, the artist is back in the saddle and has the biggest Twitter Account for a manga artist of all time thanks to his latest updates. Now, Togashi has shared new updates on his current work on the series.

The appeal of Hunter x Hunter, and what helps it to stand out from the countless of Shonen franchises available today, isn't just its cast of hunters that travel the world and beyond, but also, Yoshihiro's knack for weaving stories that are completely unique within the medium. Arcs such as the Chimera Ant Arc, Hunter License Exams, and Greed Island all place Gon and his friends into unique scenarios that oftentimes will have resolutions that don't come to an end thanks to a power-up or transformation. While Togashi has been tight-lipped about when the Succession Contest will come to a close, expect more originality and brutal fights before the story ends.

Togashi Yoshihiro took the opportunity to once again keep Hunter x Hunter fans in the know when it came to the progression of the manga's return, with the mangaka stating that he is currently working on the cover for the next volume of the manga along with several revisions for the upcoming chapters:

Ironically enough, today, September 1st, is a big day in the history of Hunter x Hunter's story, as it marked the date when the four friends of Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio were set to reunite in Yorknew City. Of course, as fans of the hunters know, their reunion was plagued with quite a few problems caused by the Phantom Troupe, the dangerous rogues who remain a serious threat to the world at large and are easily some of the most powerful antagonists presented in the Shonen series.

What are you hoping to see in the return of Hunter x Hunter's manga? Do you think we'll get the first new chapter this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the hunters.