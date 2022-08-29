Hunter x Hunter: Killua Voice Actor Addresses the Series' Return

Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for several years at this point, but there is hope on the horizon. The series is back in production under creator Yoshihiro Togashi. And recently, one of the series' top stars opened up about their take on the comeback.

After all, there are few people in the world who love Hunter x Hunter more than Mariya Ise. The actress may be busy with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure nowadays, but they are known best for voicing Killua. So when Crunchyroll was able to ask the actress all about the return of Hunter x Hunter, they said they had zero idea where the manga's current arc was heading.

"The Dark Continent arc is something that we don't really know how it goes. It could really go anywhere. So yeah, we're really waiting for information on that too," she shared.

Of course, the actress also offered up her own reaction to Togashi's recent move to social media. Ise said she had no warning before the creator's tweets went viral, and she was just as desperate to learn whether their account was real. But after talking to some sources, Ise was floored to learn Togashi announced his return to work on Twitter.

"At first I didn't know if the account was genuine. But afterward, some Jump manga creators who are close to Togashi-sensei got confirmation from him and we saw the tweets coming from those same creators. As soon as I found that it was the real deal: Follow, follow, follow, follow, follow," she shared.

Currently, there is no word on when Hunter x Hunter will return, but Togashi is working hard on the manga with his team. There have been a few setbacks along the way, but Togashi still seems optimistic about the comeback. And of course, no one is more hyped for the return than Ise.

Where would you like to see Hunter x Hunter go with its comeback? Are you all caught up with the manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.