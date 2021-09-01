Hunter x Hunter Fans Celebrate A Special Holiday

Hunter x Hunter is unfortunately still on hiatus, with the mangaka responsible for the creation of the anime series focusing on hunters like Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and more revealing no plans to return to the Shonen franchise that has become so beloved in the history of anime. While Yoshihiro Togashi might have no revealed a return of the manga series, fans of the franchise are taking to social media to celebrate "Yorknew Day", which acted as the day that our quartet of heroes would join forces once again to kick off the events of the Greed Island Arc.

The events that took place in Yorknew City consisted of Kurapika managing to get revenge on a few members of the Phantom Troupe, the villainous group of Nen users that were responsible for the death of his race, though it also put him in the crosshairs of the antagonists. Even with the assistance of Killua, Gon, and Leorio, Kurapika had some serious battles on his hands and the Troupe proved to be far more powerful than any of our heroes expected. When last we left the fan-favorite hunters, they were still traveling the world with the Phantom Troupe doing the same, as many anime fans continue to hope against hope that the return of Hunter x Hunter will one day take place.

(Photo: Madhouse)

