Hunter x Hunter Fans Celebrate A Special Holiday
Hunter x Hunter is unfortunately still on hiatus, with the mangaka responsible for the creation of the anime series focusing on hunters like Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and more revealing no plans to return to the Shonen franchise that has become so beloved in the history of anime. While Yoshihiro Togashi might have no revealed a return of the manga series, fans of the franchise are taking to social media to celebrate "Yorknew Day", which acted as the day that our quartet of heroes would join forces once again to kick off the events of the Greed Island Arc.
The events that took place in Yorknew City consisted of Kurapika managing to get revenge on a few members of the Phantom Troupe, the villainous group of Nen users that were responsible for the death of his race, though it also put him in the crosshairs of the antagonists. Even with the assistance of Killua, Gon, and Leorio, Kurapika had some serious battles on his hands and the Troupe proved to be far more powerful than any of our heroes expected. When last we left the fan-favorite hunters, they were still traveling the world with the Phantom Troupe doing the same, as many anime fans continue to hope against hope that the return of Hunter x Hunter will one day take place.
How are you celebrating Yorknew Day? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters.
Let's Meet Again
lets meet again!#hxh #fanart #yorknewcity pic.twitter.com/ji2Mc5aPSk— toka (@tokaritoo) September 1, 2021
The Day Has Arrived
"Semptember 1st, in Yorknew City" ✨ #hxh #hunterxhunter pic.twitter.com/mFICuP67Pt— Millie ✨ (@millienery) September 1, 2021
Some Cosplay To Celebrate
We’ll meet again, September 1st, in Yorknew City!! 🌃 pic.twitter.com/zr0s3tFk7C— 🌙💕Grind Mode Senpai 😌👌🏾 (@favoritesenpaii) September 1, 2021
Be Right Back
Brb gtg to yorknew city pic.twitter.com/Hj8Pa3cndc— Cae (@iridesend) September 1, 2021
Time For A Rewatch
Good morning!! Time to rewatch the Yorknew City Arc! pic.twitter.com/pAXk65yGDc— YARE YARE DAWA 🦋🗡🔥💖 (@spicyladyent) September 1, 2021
Easily One of the Best
It's September 1st you all know where to go— Danny Luxray (@DannyLuxray) September 1, 2021
Also Yorknew City is a Top 2 Hunter X Hunter arc easily one of the best pic.twitter.com/Bls65l59kS
Together Again
Greetings!
Greetings from Yorknew City! #hxh pic.twitter.com/M8EoPJ5QhI— poppy ◆ (@morfiumd) September 1, 2021
Literally Crying
im literally crying bc it's september 1st in yorknew city pic.twitter.com/Y3JMv0Upqs— gon love account (@dworkinwasright) September 1, 2021