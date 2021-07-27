Hunter x Hunter Trend Leaves Fans Begging For a Break
Hunter x Hunter has kept quiet for awhile now, and fans aren't expecting that to change anytime soon. The series has been on hiatus for more than two years now with no signs of returning. Of course, fans of the series are still desperate for news, and Hunter x Hunter has given them a few close calls over the years. But now, it seems the latest round of gotcha has left netizens exhausted.
The whole thing began innocently enough this week. A simple question about Hunter x Hunter went viral and made the show trend on Twitter. A fan wanted to know how exactly the show's title is said aloud, and - well, things spiraled from there.
As you can see below, fans took to Twitter after seeing the trending topic, and they were left rather disappointed. The topic had many convinced the manga was going to make its return, but they were sorely disappointed. Now, the fandom as a whole is begging for netizens to keep Hunter x Hunter out of their trending topics. The reminder is like salt on a wound, and to be honest, fans of the manga have had it hard enough.
After all, Hunter x Hunter went on hiatus at the start of 2019, and that has not changed. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi put the series on hiatus due to medical issues, and fans haven't gotten any updates on the title since. Of course, fans are eager to see if the series ever returns to print. But until then, maybe it is best to keep the story on the low.
Do you have your own pronunciation of Hunter x Hunter or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
If yall make hunter hunter trend ONE MORE TIME and it aint the manga returning ima flip out lmaooooo https://t.co/ZHeYU5Yx87— DaenerysIsStillMyQueen (@Hhrfgghhh) July 25, 2021
Can we not make Hunter x Hunter trend?? Got my hopes up that the manga was coming back!— Bard the Gamer (@BardPlaysGames) July 25, 2021
Stop making Hunter Hunter trend if it ain’t coming back 😔— Sukuna ♨️ (@OriginalSenku) July 26, 2021
Every time hunter hunter trends and it’s not an anime return or manga haitus news i die a little bit— Sisyphus (@DirtyDan_UwU) July 25, 2021
Is it just me or does hunter x hunter always trend at least once a month— ko bold (@owo_chris) July 25, 2021
i swear every single time hxh trends on here it’s always the mfs saying is it pronounced hunter hunter or hunter x hunter and i’m tired— mcbanan (@asukasXD) July 26, 2021
Y’all gotta stop making hunter hunter trend if it isn’t news of a season 7— Zie (@rainlaforest) July 26, 2021