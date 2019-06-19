This Updated Hunter x Hunter Hiatus Chart Will Depress Fans

Hunter x Hunter is the series that seems like it will never finish. The title has undergone so many hiatuses that fans no longer think Gon Freecs will ever complete his story, and that feeling has only grown as of late. In fact, one fan just drew it out for netizens by updating Hunter x Hunterr’s hiatus chart, and it paints a grim picture.

Over on Reddit, anime fans were able to sit and mourn the prolonged hiatus which Hunter x Hunter has been operating under. So far, the manga has not made an outing at all in 2019, and there is no telling when that might end.

As you can see below, the fan-named Great Hiatus arc has been going on ever since 2019 started. It had some gaps back in 2018 as the series resumed shortly during the spring before breaking the summer. The manga picked back up in the winter, but Hunter x Hunter returned to its hiatus before 2019 could ring in.

There is no telling when or if Hunter x Hunter will resume, but fans feel sure the series isn’t over just yet. After all, creator Yoshihiro Togashi did address concerns about the series’ ending without any resolution, and the artist said he hopes to bring Hunter x Hunter to a close.

“I also need to think about wrapping up Hunter x Hunter once and for all. There have been a lot of times when it stops showing up on the pages of Shonen Jump, and I’m sure people are wondering what I’m going. But just as a comedian doesn’t show up on TV for awhile sometimes, he’s still working somewhere else, and I’m working every day,” Togashi said in a recent interview.

“Sometimes I’m not sure which will expire first, the series or me.”

"Sometimes I'm not sure which will expire first, the series or me."

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.