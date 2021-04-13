Hunter x Hunter Game Includes Touching Nod to Leorio's Late Actor

✖

Hunter x Hunter fans have been waiting for quite some time when it comes to the popular anime franchise making its grand return in either the anime or the manga, with the series having been on hiatus for years at this point, but the series created by Yoshihiro Togashi has continued via an "Escape Room Game". In said game, the characters are able to pay an amazing homage to the voice actor for Leorio, Keiji Fujiwara, who passed away earlier last year and had been a part of the popular series since its anime first began.

Leorio wasn't anywhere near the strength level of the likes of Gon, Killua, and Kurapika to name a few, having never quite been able to master Nen to the same extent as his fellow hunters, but that didn't stop him from becoming a fan favorite thanks to his idiosyncratic personality. Often seen as the comic relief, Leorio still assisted his friends throughout their journeys as hunters, usually relying on his intelligence more than anything when it came to the massive hurdles that were facing them at any given moment. Though the anime has yet to be announced to return any time soon, we would imagine that the series will pay homage to the late Fujiwara as well.

Twitter User Kvra Pika BF shared this touching Easter Egg, in which Leorio's "mic" in the Hunter x Hunter Escape Room Game "wasn't working", paying homage to the late voice actor to the one of the main characters that helped make the anime franchise so popular among anime fans to this day:

the reason theyre saying leorios mic isnt working is bc his VA passed away and they dont want to replace him... nobody hmu rn https://t.co/epstlL8s1c — august ⛓️ (@kvrapikabf) April 9, 2021

Though one of Fujiwara's biggest roles was clearly Leorio, he had numerous other roles under his belt that made him a fan favorite within the medium of anime. On top of Hunter x Hunter, Keiji also lent his voice talents to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, One Piece, Dr. Stone, and Mob Psycho 100 to name a few. Fujiwara also dubbed the voice of Tony Stark in the Japanese dubbed versions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

What do you think of this touching Easter Egg for the voice actor of Leorio? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters.