Hunter x Hunter Cast May Be Preparing for the Anime's Return

It has been years since Hunter x Hunter graced the small screen, but fans have not given up hope on the series. The title remains one of the biggest shonen stories under Shueisha, and its international fanbase is still swelling. Now, a new rumor is going around about the action-packed anime, and it suggests the series may make a comeback before long.

The update comes courtesy of Megumi Han and Mariya Ise. The actresses are known best for their work on Hunter x Hunter. Han and Ise voiced Got and Killua respectively in the 2011 anime. They hit up social media with some curious posts this past week, and they have got the whole fandom buzzing.

Over on Instagram, Han teased she was beginning work on "that project" and would recording with her "partner" at long last. Han went on to say she was ready to return to a special starting point, and things only got more curious when Ise hit up Twitter.

The actress stayed vague as well with her post. Ise said she was also working on a secret project, and she was happy to meet her "partner" again through it. As you can see, these posts line up pretty well, and fans are putting two-and-two together. Of course, Hunter x Hunter is the first thing that came to mind, but the question remains what project could rope both of these actresses in.

Fans would love the project to be all about the Hunter x Hunter TV series, but that may not be the case. The manga is still far from finished as the story has been on hiatus for well over a year now. Some fans are hoping a Hunter x Hunter game may be in the works which would require soundbites from Han and Ise. But so long as the stars are returning for the series, Hunter x Hunter fans will be happy!

