Hunter x Hunter Makes Live-Action Debut with New Fan-Film

Hunter x Hunter is the latest project to be undertaken by RE:ANIME, and fans have been waiting for the channel to put forward its fan-film focused on Gon. It wasn't long ago the hit channel confirmed it was working on a live-action adaptation of Hunter x Hunter as the announcement both exciting and scaring fans. It is no easy task to adapt an anime as fast-paced as Hunter x Hunter, but as you can see above, the team at Re:Anime did just that.

The channel has put forward its full fan-film detailing one of the biggest fights in Hunter x Hunter. Gon is shown in this movie as he prepares to face Hisoka once more. The boy's pride is at stake as he faces down the fierce Nen user, and Hisoka could not be happier to see the promising young boy.

You can watch the fan-film above to decide for yourself how it sits with you. The movie is about ten minutes long with plenty of visual effects and fight choreography. Jackie Tran was brought in to play Gon while Yoshi Sudarso oversaw all of Hisoka's moments. It goes without saying the pair dug into deep for their roles, and Sudarso's take on Hisoka is as creepy as you could want.

This is just the latest live-action project produced by RE:ANIME, and it is solidifying the studio's evolving style with anime. In the past, the channel started conversations with its adaptations of Naruto, Tokyo Ghoul, One-Punch Man, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more. Now, Hunter x Hunter has joined the list, and fans are eager to see what RE:ANIME will tackle as its next project. Maybe My Hero Academia is in order, yeah?

What do you make of this live-action adaptation? Does it do Hunter x Hunter justice?