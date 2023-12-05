Hunter x Hunter Stage Play Sequel Releases Trailer: Watch

Hunter x Hunter's manga was a major news story in the anime world for 2023. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi was able to return to the shonen world of Gon and his fellow hunters to release a number of chapters on a weekly basis to continue the Succession Contest Arc. While Togashi had to take a hiatus once again due to health issues, the story of Hunter x Hunter is finding its way back to the stage for a live-action sequel to its successful performance in Japan.

Hunter x Hunter has received a number of anime adaptations in the past, with the most recent remaining the series from Studio Madhouse that ran for, almost, one hundred and fifty episodes. The latest anime came to an end in 2014, meaning there are a few chapters that have yet to be adapted to the small screen. Perhaps more surprising in the fact that the shonen series hasn't adapted all of its manga to an anime adaptation is the fact that there has yet to be a live-action adaptation when it comes to television and/or movies. With the recent success of One Piece, and Togashi's Yu Yu Hakusho receiving its own live-action series on Netflix, perhaps Gon's time might be around the corner.

Hunter x Hunter's Stage Play Returns

The previous live-action play featuring Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio adapted the events of the Hunter Exam Arc, the first storyline that assembled our heroes. The next play, Hunter x Hunter: The Stage 2, will be arriving in Japan next year and will be introducing a new take on the Phantom Troupe as a part of its run. If the play follows the events of its source material, Gon and crew will have some big challenges on their hands.

Despite Togashi returning to what many anime fans consider to be one of his most popular works earlier this year, it's been quite some time since readers actually saw Gon in action. The Succession Contest Arc has focused on a bevy of new characters that are seeking to lay claim to a kingdom while introducing plenty of Nen powers along with them. When Gon does make a return, it's sure to be a major moment in the anime world.

