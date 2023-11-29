Hunter x Hunter: The Stage 2 Announced

Hunter x Hunter remains a very big deal in the anime world. When creator Yoshihiro Togashi returned to the world of Gon and his fellow hunters to pen new stories in the manga, the series comeback helped boost the manga artist to become one of the most followed anime figures on social media. Thanks to the shonen franchise's popularity, Gon and his world are once again set to arrive on the stage as Hunter x Hunter: The Stage 2 will arrive in Japan next year.

Live-action stage plays based on anime franchises are nothing new in Japan, with countless series finding their way to these unique live-action adaptations. Series such as My Hero Academia, Naruto, Mobile Suit Gundam, Beastars, and Bleach are only a few examples of stories that were taken from the anime world to the stage. On top of the plays, anime fans have even been given musical renditions of some major franchises, with Attack on Titan being a prime example of a series that was able to add new tunes to its story. Anime stage plays have yet to arrive in North America the same way they do in Japan but plays such as Death Note and Spirited Away did recently hit the United Kingdom.

Hunter x Hunter Returns To The Stage

New promotional material has arrived to not only confirm that Hunter x Hunter: The Stage 2 will arrive in 2024, but that the Phantom Troupe will be added to the cast. The first new play focusing on Gon and his fellow hunters landed earlier this year and followed the anime characters during the Hunters' Exam. As it stands, the stage play is planning to open on March 16h of next year at the Galaxy Theatre and then will have a follow-up performance on April 14th at the Umeda Arts Theater.

Hunter x Hunter: The Stage 2 featuring The Phantom Troupe is coming to Japan March 2024! pic.twitter.com/Fsb4xJlzbo — Hunter x Hunter (@TheHxHSource) November 29, 2023

While Hunter x Hunter's manga did return by releasing chapters on a regular schedule, Togashi's health issues re-emerged causing him to pull back on a weekly release. The Succession Contest Arc currently focuses on a life-or-death battle as a number of figures vie for the throne of a kingdom, though Gon and several other major characters have taken a back seat in this storyline.

Do you hope that the Hunter x Hunter plays will one day make their way to North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hunters.