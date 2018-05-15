Get A Look At ‘Hunter x Hunter’s New Cafe

Hunter x Hunter has a huge popularity overseas, but has more of a cult following in the United States thanks to its numerous hiatuses. It’s popularity is so wide that the series now opened a collaboration cafe in China right after ending its run in Japan.

Hunter x Hunter is collaborating with Youme Cafe for a new cafe in Hong Kong, China from May 2 to June 14, and luckily fans now can see a look at the new cafe thanks to a video detailing all of the goodies and specialty menu items it has to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hunter x Hunter Animate Cafe in Hong Kong, China.https://t.co/5kqOY48z3V Thanks @feitanfey for the link! pic.twitter.com/Pgmxr2KAiu — Hunter❌Hunter (@OfficialHxH) May 14, 2018

Hunter x Hunter previously launched an official collaboration with ANimate cafe in Japan running from April 17 to May 13. You can check out more information on the official website (which you can check out here), and fans who vist the shop can purchase small charms featuring the series’ characters like Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, and even the deadly members of the Phantom Troupe in adorable service maid uniforms.

Since the cafe made its way to China, fans are hoping the cafe would make its way West as well, but the future of that prospect is a bit murky considering the cult status the series has in the United States.

If you want to celebrate your love of Hunter x Hunter in a different way, Premium Bandai is also currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.