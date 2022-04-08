Hunter x Hunter’s Real Life Hunter Exam Reveals New Details

The Hunter Exams were no joke in the first arc of Hunter x Hunter, with Gon and his newly made friends at the time attempting to gain hunter licenses which would give them a leg-up in countless ways within their world. While the Shonen franchise has yet to reveal when/if the series will return, the story of the hunters has been receiving new events, with a real-life Hunter Exam set to arrive in Japan next month.

Hunter x Hunter: Escape From Hunter Test Stadium will actually take place at a baseball stadium from May 3rd to May 5th, specifically the Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo. In this event, fifteen hundred people will be able to take part as they attempt to become professional hunters, searching for a way to escape the stadium while the leader of the Phantom Troupe, Chrollo, attempts to enact plans of his own. For attendees that are set to be a part of this real-life exam, the stadium will also give fans a number of exclusive items that are fashioned from the series, including masks, key chains, posters, coins, and more.

The upcoming event has released a new promotional poster that features the stadium in question, along with new art of Gon, Killua, and Chrollo to help in pushing the Hunter x Hunter event that is attempting to create a Hunter Exam in the real world that is sure to be far less dangerous than what we saw in the anime:

This isn’t the only Hunter x Hunter attraction that fans in Japan will be able to take part in, as Universal Studios Japan has opened a new 4-D ride that allows park-goers to experience the battle between Gon and Hisoka in a brand new way. Hunter x Hunter The Real 4D will stay open until the end of August, and while the anime franchises that are being focused on in Universal Studios Japan haven’t hinted at an arrival in North America, the recent jump for the Super Mario World attraction from the East to the West could potentially open the door for some of these anime attractions to do the same.

Would you participate in a real-world hunter exam if it came to North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters.

Via Natalie