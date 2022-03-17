Hunter x Hunter Is Reportedly Hosting an Actual Hunter Exam Soon

It has been years since Hunter x Hunter updated fans, but its ongoing hiatus isn’t enough to drive the community away. Yoshihiro Togashi forced a tight fandom with his manga, and it has only grown since the artist went on leave. Their support has kept Hunter x Hunter growing despite the odds, and now a new report suggests fans new and old will get to test their mettle at an actual Hunter Exam soon.

The rumor comes from Shonen Jump fan-pages like WSJ_manga over on Twitter. As the magazine prepares for its early release the week, the news is circulating about Shueisha’s top series, and Hunter x Hunter fans were surprised by their callout. After all, the report suggests Hunter x Hunter will be hosting a real-life Hunter Test in Tokyo before long.

If the news is correct, Hunter x Hunter will host the test during Golden Week this year overseas. Japan will host the annual week-long celebration starting April 29th as always. At this time, there is no official word on this test taking place, but netizens expect Shonen Jump will clarify the rumor with its new issue.

For those who are unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, you may be curious about the Hunter Exam. It is pretty intense, to say the least, and heroes like Gon and Killua passed their tests despite the odds. In Togashi’s manga, the yearly exam is hosted by the Hunter Association. It is said that 1 out of every 10,000 test-takers makes it to the big exam after a selection process at the start. Plenty have died in the pursuit of passing, and survival skills are a must-have. And while this real-life exam will have lower stakes, you can still bet the pressure will be on to do Hunter x Hunter proud.

