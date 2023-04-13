Inuyasha Cosplay Reunites Our Hero With Kagome

Mangaka Rumiko Takahashi has had a long and fruitful history in the anime world, but there is perhaps one property that she has created that stands above the rest. Inuyasha first debuted in the year 2000, garnering over one hundred and fifty episodes along with a number of feature-length films. When the original series was announced to receive a sequel thanks to Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, fans were ecstatic despite decades having passed. Now, cosplayers continue to revisit the franchise with some stellar cosplay.

Inuyasha Final Act certainly wasn't the last time that we saw Inuyasha and Kagome, as the two would go on to have a child of their own in Moroha. One of the stars of Yashahime, Moroha definitely took after her father much more than her mother, though the offspring did still prefer to rely on arrows rather than a giant sword in her battles. Following the conclusion of the second season of the sequel anime, Yashahime Season 3 hasn't been confirmed and perhaps might not be considering that the previous season wrapped up the various storylines. Still, Inuyasha returned long after the series came to an end, leaving fans to wonder if we might see Inuyasha and Kagome as grandparents someday.

Inuyasha And Kagome

Inuyasha certainly had a good run following the end of both the original series and the sequel series that many didn't expect. If the series has released its grand finale with the second season of Yashahime, many might be satisfied with the overall story for both the original characters and the offspring of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru. With Rumiko Takahashi moving on to a new manga project, we haven't seen the last of the mangaka.

The latest manga by Takahashi is Mao, a series that has a premise quite similar to Inuyasha thanks in part to its time-traveling exploits. Starting in 2019, the series has continued though the manga has yet to confirm whether it will receive an anime adaptation. As anime grows in popularity, we might see Mao hit the small screen sooner rather than later.

Do you think Inuyasha and Kagome might return to the anime world? What did you think of Yashahime's second season finale?