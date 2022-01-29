Inuyasha to Release A Cool Wristwatch Collection

The daughters of Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, and Rin are heading up the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess-Half Demon, with the trio of monster hunters currently in the midst of their second season. With the mysteries behind their parents currently being revealed and Moroha managing to finally re-unite with her parents Inuyasha and Kagome, the franchise created by Rumiko Takahashi has a special wristwatch line which attempts to capture the aesthetics of the original generation of demon slayers.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon began by introducing fans to three new characters in Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha, with the two siblings being the daughters of Sesshomaru and Rin and the bounty hunting firebrand being the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome. With the majority of the first season introducing fans to these new two characters and diving into the mystery of what happened to the trio of demon slayers’ parents, the second season has recently explored a major event, wherein Moroha’s parents have returned and had a touching reunion with their daughter. With Moroha definitely taking more after her father Inuyasha than her mother Kagome, the second season is looking to unravel further mysteries.

Twitter User Aitai Kuji shared this new look at the Inuyasa wristwatch collection that is set to arrive this September, with the watches retailing for around $190 USD and modeling themselves after the designs of both Inuyasha and his half brother Sesshomaru, who has perhaps undergone the biggest changes throughout the series:

Armabianca will be releasing new Inuyasha collaboration watches with INDEPENDENT brand, modeled after Inuyasha and Sesshomaru. #Inuyasha #Aitaikuji

Unlike its predecessor, Yashahime has yet to receive a feature-length film, with Inuyasha receiving a handful to continue the story of the half-demon and the girl lost in time. While the sequel series is currently enjoying its second season, a third has yet to be confirmed, but the creator of the franchise, Rumiko Takahashi, still has a lot on her plate. Aside from continuing to work on manga via her latest work, Mao, a new Urusei Yatsura anime is set to arrive later this year as well.

