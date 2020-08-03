Inuyasha Sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, to Share New Info This Week

✖

No one expected Inuyasha to follow up with a sequel, but that is what the hit series will do later this year. The announcement was made that Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon would debut in 2020 to continue the story that Kagome set forth. By now, fans are wondering what all this sequel will entail, and an update promises to inform fans of that ASAP.

Recently, netizens were shown a slew of art from Yashahime over on Twitter. The official page for Yashahime posted finalized character designs for Sesshomaru's children along with their weapons. A livestream followed that aired a rough animation reel of the sequel, but that is not all fans have to work with. After all, it turns out more info is on its way.

"Additional information on Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be released on Friday, August 7," the anime's official page tweeted. "If you haven't followed us yet, please do!"

Clearly, it looks like more information about Inuyasha's sequel is on the way. Fans are hoping the anime will put out an official trailer as the PV shown this week was pretty rough. The stilted animation was difficult to follow, and the clip only last a few seconds. A full-blown trailer would be much appreciated by fans, and they are hoping it checks in on Inuyasha's gang. Kagome's appearance is an absolute must, but fans also want to see Sango and Miroku if that is not too much to ask.

If you are excited to watch Yashahime, you better mark your calendars for this fall. You can read its official synopsis from Viz Media below:

"The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

What do you make of this sequel so far? Does it have you excited for the future of Inuyasha? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

