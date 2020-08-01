Inuyasha Sequel Shares Final Designs for Sesshomaru’s Daughters

✖

Inuyasha fans were blown away when it was revealed that the supernatural world of monsters and magic would be returning with the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and the final designs for the daughters of Sesshomaru, Inuyasha's half brother, have been revealed. With the series bringing us the two daughters of Sesshomaru in Towa and Setsuna, they will be joined by the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome in Moroha, with this trio of half demon protagonists re-introducing us to the world that has become so popular among anime fans since the series' inception.

Towa and Setsuna are very different characters, from what we've learned about them so far, with the former finding herself in the modern era of Kagome, being raised by the original protagonist's brother, Sota Higurashi. Towa's sister, Setsuna, is a demon slayer who was raised in the original magical world that gave birth to both Inuyasha and Sesshomaru. With the sequel anime series being released later this year, fans can't wait to revisit the franchise that was created by mangaka Rumiko Takahashi, who has created other series such as Ranma 1/2 and Mao. With these final designs released, we have our best understanding of how the daughters will be appearing in the long awaited series.

Twitter User AIR_News01 shared the final designs for both Towa and Setsuna, showing us what the daughters of Sesshomaru will look like in the upcoming anime series releasing later this year, detailing the color palettes of each and showing us just how close to their father they appear:

"Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon" color character designs for Sesshomaru's twin daughters Towa Higurashi and Setsuna. The series will air Saturdays at 5:30 PM on ytv and NTV in Japan beginning this fall. (Sunrise)https://t.co/a147ADmwkA pic.twitter.com/DRlklRLmo6 — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) August 1, 2020

The upcoming sequel will once again be produced by Sunrise, the animation studio that was responsible for the first series as well as some legendary franchises such as Cowboy Bebop and Mobile Suit: Gundam, which has definitely put a lot of fans at ease when it comes to the series. Though we don't know what the adventures of this trio of half demons will be moving forward, we can't wait to jump into Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon feet first when it debuts later this year.

