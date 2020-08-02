Inuyasha Sequel Reveals Close Look at Sesshomaru's Daughters' Weapons

✖

Inuyasha will be getting a new sequel anime series introducing Sesshomaru's half-demon twin daughters, Towa and Setsuna, and now Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has shown off a close look at the two's weapons of choice. The new anime will be an official sequel to Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha manga taking place years after the end of that original series. Gearing up for a release in Fall (that has thankfully already been licensed by Viz Media), we not only have seen a much closer look at the series' main trio but what weapons they will be bringing to the table as well.

Following a much closer look at the final character designs and weapon for Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, Moroha, now we have gotten to see the weapons used by the other members of the main trio we will be following in the sequel series. Now as the sequel continues to build to its eventual release, it seems like we will be getting much more information on the upcoming series.

There are still several questions left to be answered that hopefully we'll see referenced before its premiere. But until then, these close looks at the characters (as shared through Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon's official Twitter account) are highly appreciated! First, here's a closer look at Towa Higurashi's chosen weapon, "Kikujiyuumonji":

Now here's a close look at Setsuna's chosen blade, "Kanemitsu no Tomoe":

How do you feel about Towa and Setsuna's weapons of choice? Who do you think the mother of Sesshomaru's twin daughter is? Excited to finally see Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon when it finally makes its debut this Fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

