Invincible Cosplay Soars With Omni-Man

The world of Invincible has become one of the biggest animated series today, with Amazon Prime taking a brief hiatus before the second season continues. While it might be longer than usual before new episodes return, the second season gave plans plenty to think about in the meantime. Omni-Man, Mark Grayson's father, wasn't going to win any "Father of the Year" awards thanks to his betrayal at the end of season one, but that hasn't stopped Nolan from becoming one of the most popular characters of the series.

Omni-Man hails from the Viltrum Empire, originally coming to Earth to prepare it for the Vitlrumites' reign. When Nolan first arrived, he gained the population's trust by becoming one of the greatest superheroes the world had ever seen. Training his son to become a hero, Mark was flabbergasted when his dear old dad revealed his true colors. The first season ended with Nolan and Mark coming to blows, as Omni-Man found himself unable to kill his son and departed Earth as he struggled with what he wanted in life. Voiced by JK Simmons, Nolan returned in the latest episodes of Invincible's animated series, only to leave once again thanks to the Viltrumite Empire not being thrilled with his latest actions.

Omni-Man Flies Back Into Frame

Omni-Man hasn't just been a hit in the worlds of animated series and comic books, but he has recently made quite the splash in the video game world. With the arrival of Mortal Kombat 1, Nolan has been added to the roster as a DLC character that fits right in with the likes of Liu Kang, Shang Tsung, Sub-Zero, and Scorpion. Thanks to his wild superpowers, Omni-Man was given one of the most bloody and horrific fatalities in the fighting game's history.

Luckily, if you can't wait for Invincible's second season to return, the comic book run has already come to an end. The original Image Comics series saw Nolan go through quite a few changes as it followed his son Mark Grayson's adventures and should the animated series follow the source material, some big changes are on the way for Omni-Man.

What do you think the future holds for Omni-Man in Invincible's animated series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Invincible.