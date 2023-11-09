Mortal Kombat 1's Second Omni-Man Fatality is Another Brutal Invincible Callback

Omni-Man is now available in early access in Mortal Kombat 1, and the DLC fighter's appearance should be a welcome one for fans of Invincible. The developers at NetherRealm Studios have put a lot of thought into how to translate the character to the world of Mortal Kombat, and that can be seen in a major way through the Fatalities. Omni-Man's first Fatality was revealed earlier this month and featured a callback to the Invincible animated series, and now that the character is available, his second Fatality has been discovered. This one also references Invincible, and one of the show's most iconic moments!

Omni-Man's second Fatality can be found in the Tweet from @MK_habit_addict embedded below.

If anyone is wondering what Omni Man’s second Fatality input is it’s DFB3 🐉🩸#MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/ZNGfXX6xXa — 🐉Mortal_Kombat_Addict | Fatalities Daily (@MK_habit_addict) November 9, 2023

As can be seen from the video, the Fatality is based on the death of Red Rush. The way the eye pops out as Omni-Man squeezes his opponent's head comes right out of the animated series, though NetherRealm found a way to make it even more brutal. While Omni-Man squeezes so hard that Red Rush's head explodes, in Mortal Kombat 1, he pulls his opponent's head clear off. He then uses the head to cleave the body in half, before smashing the skull to bits under his boot. The whole sequence is chilling, and should make a lot of Invincible fans happy!

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack

Omni-Man is the first DLC fighter released for Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the game's first Kombat Pack. Following Omni-Man's release, players can expect to see Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, and Homelander. Quan Chi and Ermac both represent returning fighters from past Mortal Kombat games, while Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and Homelander are all guest characters from various franchises. The Mortal Kombat series has featured a number of guest fighters over the years, but the three included in this Kombat Pack might be some of the most fitting ever.

Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and Homelander have all committed brutal murders in their corresponding franchises. Now that we've seen Omni-Man's Fatalities, it will be interesting to see how NeatherRealm similarly adapts Peacemaker and Homelander. Clearly NetherRealm is drawing some direct inspiration from the shows, and that should make things interesting as these characters make their debut. If fans of Peacemaker and The Boys weren't excited about the rest of the DLC before, they certainly should be now! Unfortunately, it will likely be a bit of a wait, as Peacemaker is expected to arrive sometime in the winter, with Homelander coming in the spring.

Mortal Kombat 1 Platforms

Mortal Kombat 1 released back in September on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. The game's first Kombat Pack can be acquired on all of these systems, and retails for $39.99.

