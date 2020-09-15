Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Shares New Season 3 Trailer

There might have been a long wait between the first two seasons, but the wait for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 is nearly over and the anime has shared a new trailer to celebrate! This may not be the first trailer for the new season, but this is our fullest look into the new episodes yet as we are getting ready for the third season to make its grand return this October. With this newest trailer we get a better idea of the central conflict of the series as Bell seeks to protect a new entry to the series.

The final episode of the second season revealed a mysterious girl, and she plays a key role in the third. Named Wiene (voiced by Rina Hidaka), this girl seems to be caught in a major conflict as Bell and the Hestia Familia seek to protect her from some violent hunters. You can check out the newest trailer for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 from the series' official Twitter account below:

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 will be making its debut on October 2nd in Japan. Although no English language streaming details have been announced for the series just yet, there is a good chance it will be offered through Crunchyroll and HIDIVE just like the previous two seasons. It will also feature a returning cast and staff from the first two seasons!

