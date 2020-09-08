Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Confirms Season 3 Release Date

✖

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has finally confirmed the release date for the third season! Originally scheduled to debut during the Summer 2020 anime season, the much anticipated third season of the series had been unfortunately delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When this delay was announced, an October release was not so set in stone as the staff teased it would be released in "October or later." But thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer as now it's been confirmed that the third season of the anime will premiere this Fall.

The official Twitter account for the series confirmed that Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? Season 3 will be releasing in Japan on October 2nd. Unfortunately, no streaming details for fans outside of Japan have been announced just yet but we should expect news on that over the next few weeks as we quickly approach the start of October and the Fall 2020 anime season.

The third season of the series was confirmed to be in the works immediately after the second came to an end, and will feature a returning staff and cast along with the addition of Rina Hidaka to voice the new character Wiene. The new opening theme for the series was previously announced as well, and is titled "Over and Over," and will be performed by Yuka Iguchi.

