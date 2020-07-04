Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 3 Reveals New Visual

As part of Warner Bros. Japan's special presentation for Anime Expo Lite, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? showed off a new key visual for its upcoming third season. Originally slated to premiere as part of the Summer 2020 season before being delayed until October due to the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has not shown a lot ever since it was announced after the second season ended last year.

But thankfully it has changed with the special "Stay Connected with Anime" virtual presentation from Warner Bros. Japan released during Anime Expo Lite. As part of the presentation, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? released a new visual for the third season along with revealing more details behind its new opening and ending themes.

Yuka Iguchi (who also voices Hitachi Chigusa) will be performing the new opening theme, "Over and Over," and the new ending theme has not yet revealed its title but it will be performed by Sajou no Hana. In a special message revealed during the presentation, it was revealed that the group is actually putting the ending theme together now.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is currently aiming to release Season 3 of the series this October, but unfortunately there's no concrete release date yet outside of its announced October window. But it has been confirmed that the new season will be streaming in the United States through HIDIVE, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

The new visual was the anchor of the presentation as not only is there a brand new character at the center of it all (that was first teased toward the end of the second season), but there's a large and shadowy presence looming as a threat over the entirety of the characters. Funny enough, the producer for EGG Firm noted how there were arguments over how large Hestia was in the new visual.

