Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Cosplay Celebrates Season 4 Premiere With Hestia

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has finally returned for its highly anticipated fourth season as part of the new wave of anime this Summer, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating the anime's comeback in the perfect way with the best goddess, Hestia! The third season had pushed Bell Cranel and the Hestia Familiar more than ever before as they were suddenly fighting on the behalf on a new race of intelligent monsters (known as the Xenos), but now it's already time for the next major adventure for the series to begin with its latest season.

Although the third season of the series already had some of the most intense fights in the series to date, it seems like things are going to explode even more so as Bell and the Hestia Familia have been given a new mission to head into the labyrinth and explore more of its floors. Unfortunately, Hestia can't go into the dungeon with them this time around thanks to the fact it's going to be nothing but high level monsters and battles. Thankfully, this awesome cosplay from artist @seracoss on Instagram is showing some major love for the goddess! Check it out below:

If you wanted to catch up with Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? before the new season gets any further in, you can now find the newest episodes along with all three seasons (which you can currently also find on Hulu), its OVA specials, and Arrow of the Orion feature film streaming with HIDIVE. The series is officially described as such, "In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn't go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals."

What do you think of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon's return for Season 4 so far? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes before the season is over? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and all of the new Summer anime in the comments!