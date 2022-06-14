Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Shares Season 4 Trailer

✖

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will be kicking off its fourth season next month, and has now given fans the fullest look at the new season yet with a new trailer! The highly anticipated return of the anime will be one of the many heavy hitting franchises making their return as part of the packed Summer 2022 anime schedule, and Season 4 of the series will be testing Bell Cranel and the Hestia franchise with a tough new mission. This new season will see them diving into a labyrinth and teases some new faces will be along for the ride.

With the newest trailer for Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? getting ready for Season 4's premiere in Japan on July 22nd, fans finally get to hear the new opening theme for the season titled "Tento" as performed by sajou no hana. There are also some new faces seen in the trailer and they include Saya Fukuzumi as Marie, Taito Ban as Luvix Lilix, Takaaki Uchino as Dormul Bolster. They'll be joining the cast and staff from the first three seasons, and you can check out the newest trailer for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 below:

If you wanted to catch up with Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? before the new season premieres next month, you can now find all three seasons (which you can currently also find on Hulu), its OVA specials, and Arrow of the Orion feature film streaming with HIDIVE. The series is officially described as such, "In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn't go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals."

But how do you feel about it? How do you like the newest look at Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon's next season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? How did you like the first three seasons so far?