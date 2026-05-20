2026’s Best Anime Has a Twist That Makes One Character Feel Like the Gojo Replacement Fans Needed

Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen has become an icon in the anime industry, emerging as one of its biggest faces in recent years, and it would not be an overstatement to say that he helped push anime further into the mainstream. He reached that level thanks to the many incredible traits his character possesses. From his good looks and charm to his overwhelming power, Gojo is the perfect fantasy character who instantly stands out. However, one of the most defining aspects of his character is how he exists above the system created by the higher-ups. He holds enough power to stand against them and follows his own moral code.

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This trait has also made him seem sinister at times, especially since he openly stated his desire to kill the higher-ups and eventually did so after being unsealed from the Prison Realm. That mysterious and dangerous edge placed him in the role of a rebellious character fighting against a broken system. If that is the side of Gojo that fans have been missing, then Witch Hat Atelier has introduced the perfect character in Qifrey. So far, Qifrey has embodied many of the qualities that made Gojo compelling, but the latest episode revealed an even darker and more sinister side of him, capturing the version of Gojo many fans always wanted to see.

Spring 2026’s Most Magical Anime Features a Gojo With More Defined Sinister Traits

Image courtesy of Bug Flims

Qifrey from Witch Hat Atelier has the same appearance as Satoru Gojo, with white hair and blue eyes. However, their personalities also appear strikingly similar. As a mentor guiding students while showcasing mesmerizing and unparalleled powers, Qifrey firmly establishes himself as a character reminiscent of Gojo. At the same time, Qifrey has not shied away from revealing his sinister side, especially when it comes to uncovering details about the Brimmed Caps. His obsession and curiosity surrounding them pushed him so far that he crafted a magic which was amplified by an external tool in front of others, not knowing the result, and even erased the memories of the shop owner, Nolnoa, related to the incident.

While Gojo has displayed sinister intent before, he has never directed it toward his allies. Qifrey, meanwhile, is not afraid to break the system, even against those close to him, in pursuit of his goals. This honestly positions him as a character who could genuinely be evil. Looking back, Qifrey has shown unparalleled emotions whenever the Brimmed Caps are involved, and while it may seem like hostility on the surface, it could instead stem from an obsession with following them.

Perhaps Qifrey also understands, much like the Brimmed Caps, Coco’s value and is devoted to shaping her into a powerful witch to uncover something far more sinister. It remains entirely possible, especially since so little is truly known about his character. Although he presents himself as the cool teacher defying the system, Qifrey could actually be a villain, with all of his actions serving as preparation for something far greater. This is exactly what makes Qifrey a perfect replacement for Gojo. Not only does he embody many of the same traits while embracing a more sinister side that fans always wished to see from Gojo, but Qifrey could also genuinely become a villain, presenting himself as the evil version of Gojo that anime fans have long wondered about.

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