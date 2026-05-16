Ranking the 5 Best Spring 2026 Anime So Far (Mid-Season Update)

As the Spring 2026 season reaches its halfway point, now is the perfect time to rank some of the best anime currently airing. The Spring season has been vastly different from what the Winter season had to offer. The anime that truly stood out during Winter were mostly returning series, with very few newly debuted titles emerging among the best. However, this season has been the complete opposite.

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Many new anime this season have captured fans’ attention through a variety of elements. From magical storytelling to potential successors to some of the greatest anime ever, the Spring season has been incredibly diverse. Thus, here we are ranking the five best currently airing anime based on what they have delivered so far this season.

5) Marriagetoxin

©Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project

Marriagetoxin is arguably the sweetest anime on this list, blending lighthearted action, comedy, and romance in a way that can effortlessly pull anyone in. Across its first six episodes, the series has already established its formula, following Gero as he searches for the love of his life while simultaneously carrying out high-octane assassin missions, creating a uniquely different tone.

When it comes to the anime’s visual appeal, Bones Film is not holding back, making it look like one of its best productions of the year. The animation can be breathtaking at times, while the soundtrack consistently elevates the emotions portrayed on screen. It absolutely deserves to be called one of the best anime of Spring 2026 that everyone should be watching.

4) Nippon Sangoku

Courtesy of Prime Video

Nippon Sangoku is a hidden gem of an anime that, once discovered, is bound to keep viewers excited for every new episode each week. What initially began as a story about a young man aiming to change his nation has now evolved into a narrative filled with nuanced characters and conflicts that feel essential to the story, while its war elements perfectly capture the tension of an era standing on the brink of chaos.

As the stories of the two main characters continue to progress, the anime makes it clear that it is far bigger than just them, giving equal, and sometimes even greater, importance to its world-building and supporting cast. Meanwhile, the series’ animation is another standout aspect, with some scenes demanding to be admired for seconds at a time. There is a strong possibility that Nippon Sangoku could become an even better anime than it already is by the end of the season.

3) Akane-banashi

Image courtesy of Studio ZEXCS

Almost every new season brings the debut of a new shonen anime, and Akane-banashi takes that spot this season while emerging as arguably the most unique shonen anime in recent years. It is also by far one of the most realistic anime of the year. Centered around Rakugo, a traditional Japanese comedic storytelling art, the series carries an authenticity that is bound to draw viewers in from the very beginning.

However, it is the series’ competitive and almost sports-like element that keeps viewers constantly rooting for the main character. At the same time, the storytelling remains grounded and realistic, portraying how achieving a dream comes with hardships, dedication, and years of experience. The only potential barrier is that Rakugo itself is deeply rooted in Japanese culture, which may feel unfamiliar to some Western viewers. Otherwise, it stands as a near-perfect shonen anime unlike anything seen in years.

2) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is the successor to the Fullmetal Alchemist anime, and so far, the series has truly proven itself worthy of living up to the standards set by one of the greatest anime ever made. The anime’s first two episodes lay the foundation for its world-building while constantly delivering surprising moments that leave fans eagerly waiting for new episodes every week.

As more episodes are released, the series continues to make it clear that its world-building is among the most intricate seen in a long time. Meanwhile, Bones Film has crafted the animation in a way that genuinely makes the anime feel like the successor to Fullmetal Alchemist that fans have long been waiting for. It is evident that the series is only getting started, and even more exciting and shocking twists could elevate it further by the end of the season.

1) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bugs Film

Ever since its very first episode, Witch Hat Atelier has made it clear that it is the kind of anime that does not come around often. From its premiere, the series perfectly captured the magical atmosphere it aimed to present, supported by breathtaking animation and a soundtrack that beautifully enhances its majestic tone. As new episodes continue to release, the anime has only improved in every aspect, with fans already calling the fifth episode of Witch Hat Atelier one of the best episodes of the year.

Meanwhile, the recent episodes have also shifted focus toward other characters, highlighting how the narrative is carefully crafted with intricate details surrounding multiple story elements rather than centering solely on the protagonist. Arguably, no new anime currently airing in the Spring 2026 season has emerged stronger than Witch Hat Atelier, and if it maintains this consistency, it could even become the best anime of the entire year.

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