Isekai Quartet Movie Shares New Trailer

Isekai Quartet will soon be returning for a new feature film, and has released a new trailer for the upcoming Isekai Quartet: The Movie – Another World! Kadokawa previously announced their plans to increase the productions of their light novel turned anime adaptations over the next few years, and one of the more interesting experiments to come out of this was a special crossover series that brought together five of their most notable Isekai anime adaptations with Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Overlord, Saga of Tanya the Evil, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, and The Rising of the Shield Hero's casts all coming together for this new project.

This anime crossover, Isekai Quartet, was such a success in its own right that it released two full seasons with fans before announcing that a new sequel was on the way following the end of the second season. It was soon revealed that this sequel was not a full third season, but instead a new feature film project that will be challenging all of these characters with yet another new world full of some surprisingly familiar looking foes. You can check out the newest trailer for Isekai Quarter The Movie: Another World below:

Isekai Quartet The Movie: Another World is currently scheduled for a release across theaters in Japan on June 10th, but there have yet to be any international release plans made known for the movie just yet. Isekai Quartet: Another World will be written and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara will be designing the characters and chief animation director, and animation production will be handled by Studio Puyukai. The staff and cast has been confirmed to return from the anime series, but there will be some new voices headlining the mysteries foes as well.

The new additions for the film include the likes of Minami Tanaka as Pantagruel, the mysterious girl with the eyepatch (that seems to be a reference to Konosuba), Nana Mizuki as Vera Mitrohina, a soldier who wears a military uniform similar to Saga of Tanya the Evil's soldiers, and Toshiyuki Morikawa as Alec, who shares some design similarities with Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s characters.

