Isekai Quartet Movie Reveals Release Date With New Trailer and Poster

Isekai Quartet is coming back with a new feature film and has confirmed the release date for it with a new trailer and poster! Isekai Quartet has been one of Kadokawa’s most interesting experiments of recent years. Taking five of their most popular light novel anime adaptations with Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Saga of Tanya the Evil, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and Overlord all blending into a whole new kind of world. With the end of the second season, it was revealed that the anime would be continuing with a feature film instead.

Surprising fans of the first two seasons that the anime would be returning for a new movie instead, it was previously confirmed that Isekai Quartet: Another World would be hitting in Japan some time this Summer. With the newest poster and trailer for the upcoming movie, it has now been confirmed that the film will begin its run in Japan starting on June 10th. Revealing new characters, the story, and more for the new movie, you can check out the latest poster and first trailer for Isekai Quartet: Another World below:

"Isekai Quartet Movie: Another World" key visual released

To hit theaters in Japan on June 10, 2022

Previously confirming a returning staff and cast, Isekai Quartet: Another World will be written and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara will be designing the characters and chief animation director, and animation production will be handled by Studio Puyukai. As the trailer and poster tease, the casts of the five series will be brought over to yet another different world through a sudden portal and come across three new enemies that share some similarities with some of the respective villains of each series.

New additions to the cast for the film include the likes of Minami Tanaka as Pantagruel, the mysterious girl with the eyepatch (that seems to be a reference to Konosuba), Nana Mizuki as Vera Mitrohina, a soldier who wears a military uniform similar to Saga of Tanya the Evil’s soldiers, and Toshiyuki Morikawa as Alec, who shares some design similarities with Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-‘s characters.

But what do you think? How are you feeling about the look of Isekai Quartet so far? What are you hoping to see from the next phase of this strange crossover? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!