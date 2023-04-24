Twilight Is Getting a Reboot? Someone Call the Creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Twilight is forever, guys. Whether you like it or not, the world's most famous vampire franchise is ready to rise again. Not long ago, reports confirmed a team at Lionsgate is looking to revive Twilight with a TV series reboot. And if the pitch is going to be green-lit, someone better inform Hirohiko Araki ASAP.

After all, the creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is kinda obsessed with Twilight. The artist has never shied away from glittering vampires, and to be frank, his creative vision would make for one hell of a Twilight reboot.

"I am addicted to the Twilight series. I want to suck blood, but I can't..." – Hirohiko Araki, Ultra Jump January 2011 pic.twitter.com/KCeQIJLDzD — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) May 21, 2019

If you did not know about Twilight's impact on Araki, well – his love of the series is well noted. Back in 2011, the mangaka posted an author's note where he talked about his interest in the vampire tale. "I am addicted to the Twilight series. I want to suck blood, but I can't," he wrote.

As you can imagine, Twilight has plenty of things that Araki loves, and it has some points of comparison with Twilight. For instance, the anime is filled with absurdly hot characters with ripped physiques and even sparkles in the daylight. Between their edgy fashion and melodrama, the Cullen Family would fit in with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. If the vampire came with Stands, they'd do well with Giorno, and their vampire roots harken back to the earliest days of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Of course, Araki is busy with his own works these days, but the mangaka's vision has millions of dedicated fans globally. His sense of style and pacing are second to none, so at this point, I am calling for the JoJo creator to consult on the Twilight reboot. And if there is no one way get the artist involved, then can we get a Joestar reference in there somewhere?

For now, there is little info available on the Twilight reboot, but The Hollywood Reporter did share a few notes with fans upon its announcement. The live-action series is very early in development, so no writer or network has been settled at this time. Lionsgate is said to be shopping a pitch around as it owns the rights to the Twilight saga, and series author Stephenie Meyer is expected to be involved with the show in some way. If we are lucky, Araki will get to take part in the show somehow because he's a dedicated Twihard, so here's to hoping the best for the JoJo genius.

