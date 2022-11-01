Henry Cavill Says It "Would've Been Cool" to Star as Edward Cullen in Twilight After Author's Praise

Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman. After a years-long hiatus, the actor returned as the Man of Steel during the closing moments of Black Adam. In another world, namely one crafted by Twilight author Stephenie Meyer, Cavill would also be one of the world's most famous vampires: Edward Cullen.

When the Twilight Saga was first optioned by Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment, Meyer wrote in a blog post that she had hoped Cavill would end up playing the role. Now on the press tour for Enola Holmes 2, Cavill said he would have been down to play the character if he knew about the project.

"Not at all because I didn't know about the movie," Cavill said on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I didn't know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn't quite the tool that it is now and so I only found out afterwards. I was like, 'Oh okay, that would have been cool.'"

The role, of course, went to Robert Pattinson. Coincidentally enough, as you all know by now, Pattinson has also joined the DC Universe, playing the role of the beloved Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

"Essentially, I got close to a bunch of stuff and didn't get it, but it's funny that people think that's a bad thing," Cavill added. "In Hollywood — or in the acting industry — everyone's trying to get a role and they're not necessarily getting them. And so, to get an opportunity to be in the limelight by missing out on the big roles is actually a good thing as opposed to a bad thing. And I count my lucky stars for each one of those."

When is Man of Steel 2 going to be released?

Thanks to Cavill's return, executives at Warner Brothers have reportedly opened themselves to the idea of a direct sequel to Man of Steel, though it has yet to officially receive the greenlight. In fact, Cavill has yet to sit down with new DC Studios head James Gunn.

"I have not met James yet," Cavill told IGN last month. "I'm looking very forward to meeting him. He's clearly a very, very talented man, and I cannot wait to sit down and have long, long conversations with him. I'm very excited about him being there and very excited about any future opportunities we can work together."

Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming on Netflix while Cavill can be seen in Man of Steel on HBO Max.