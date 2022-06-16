JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Team Hypes Jotaro with New Sketch

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to continue the anime adaptation following Jolyne Cujoh with the return of the Stone Ocean this fall on Netflix, and with the wielder of Stone Ocean attempting to save her father Jotaro from the clutches of the nefarious Pucci, it seems that the Joestar bloodline has some serious work ahead of it. Now, to celebrate one of the biggest characters of the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, an animator for the franchise that introduced fans to the power of the Ripple and to countless Stands has shared their take on Jotaro and Star Platinum.

Junichi Hayama was an animator on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, though we aren't talking about the latest seasons that have been produced by David Productions, rather, the artist worked on the original video animation which first brought Stardust Crusaders to life in 1993. Collecting the third part of the franchise into thirteen episodes, it long predated the series that many fans have come to know, with David recently celebrating the tenth anniversary of the new television show that has helped JoJo's Bizarre Adventure gather plenty of new fans. On top of his work on the world of the Joestars, Hayama has also worked on the likes of Afro Samurai, Berserk, Fist of the North Star, Gundam, and even Muppet Babies.

Taking to his Official Twitter Account, Hayama shared the new sketch that sees Jotaro Kujo ready for action, with Star Platinum right behind him as one of the biggest members of the Joestar family sports the original look he was introduced with during the events of the third part of the series, Stardust Crusaders:

Jotaro Kujo is in quite the predicament when we last left him in the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean, with both his memories and his Stand being stolen from him thanks to the nefarious abilities of Pucci and his Stand Whitesnake. Needless to say, expect some big developments for both Jotaro and his daughter Jolyne when the series returns this fall. On the manga side of things, creator Hirohiko Araki is currently working on a new installment of the franchise titled JoJo Lands, though details about the story at this point are non-existent.

