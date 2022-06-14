Bleach and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Announce Big Anime Expo Panels

✖

There are just a few weeks left before Anime Expo arrives, and that means some major industry announcements are on the horizon. The convention will kickstart once July rolls in with the help of shows like My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, and more. So of course, fans are listening up now that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Bleach have announced panels for the event.

The news comes from Anime Expo as the event shared some of its main panels with netizens. It was there JoJo's Bizarre Adventure confirmed it will bring Golden Wind royalty to the event, and Bleach will do the same ahead of its huge anime comeback.

"Celebrate 35 years of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure at AX2022! We'll be joined by Golden Wind actors: Phillip Reich (Giorno), Ray Chase (Bucciarati), and Lizzie Freeman (Trish). Plus Stone Ocean actors: Kira Buckland (Jolyne) and Yong Yea (Pucci)," the event shared. "Get hyped for the Thousand-Year Blood War arc with a big Bleach bash! We'll be making announcements, playing special messages from Japan, unveiling new exclusive content, and more."

As you can see, Anime Expo has plenty to do with both these panels. JoJo is celebrating a major anniversary, so it is only right to celebrate with some of its best dub actors. This panel will also go live well ahead of the anime's return to Netflix this fall. Jolyne Cujoh is expected to resurface in Stone Ocean in a few months, so fans could get an update on the premiere soon.

READ MORE: Bleach Creator Is Open to Future Anime Spin Offs | Bleach Creator Reveals Surprise for One Soul Reaper's Popularity | JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Crew Sets Up a Summer Anime Update

And of course, Bleach speaks for itself this year. The hit anime is making its return to television, and Anime Expo will deliver the next big update on the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. The shonen series is slated to return this fall, so here's to hoping the team drops new footage at Anime Expo next month.

What do you think about this latest Anime Expo announcement? Which of these anime comebacks are you the most excited about? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.