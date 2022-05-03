JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Goes Wild with Dio's Revival

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has seen its fair share of villains introduced over the different generations but it's hard to argue that Dio Brando is the biggest of the lot, even with his death taking place at the end of Stardust Crusaders. With the latest season of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, seeing a plan put into motion by Dio from beyond the grave, one fan has resurrected the Stand wielder by giving Brando a makeover of his look from the third part of the series.

Dio started off as a powerful villain in his own right, even before becoming a vampire, using his keen intellect in a bid to steal the Joestar family fortune while doing away with the members of his adopted family. When he returned in the third part of the anime franchise, he was now sporting a fancy new body that he stole from his enemy of Phantom Blood, Jonathan Joestar, and was using it to get revenge on the Joestar bloodline and work toward his goal of ruling the world. Though he might have been atomized during Stardust Crusaders, it seems that not even death can stop Brando from terrorizing the members of the Joestar family.

Instagram Cosplayer Snicker Doodle Chan shared this impressive recreation of not just one of the greatest villains to emerge from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but one of the greatest antagonists to ever appear in the medium of anime thanks to the creative mind of Hirohiko Araki:

Currently, Dio's plan from beyond the grave is being enacted by the priest of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary, Pucci, who has a Stand of his own in Whitesnake that might just be more powerful than the World. The first handful of episodes for Stone Ocean on Netflix gave fans a brief look into Pucci and his motivations, but expect the return of the season to explore the nefarious priest to a much larger extent. Needless to say, fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure should be prepared for some major earth-shattering moments both in relation to Pucci and Jolyne Cujoh as they are on a collision course.

What do you think of this new take on Dio Brando? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.