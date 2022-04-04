JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Hypes 10th Anniversary with New Poster

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been around for decades, but when it comes to the anime, things are just getting started. David Production got its hands on the series ten years ago, and now 2022 is shaping up to be something wild. After all, JoJo has plans for an on-screen comeback, and a new poster is here hyping the anime’s anniversary.

As you can see below, the poster was shared by the JoJo team online as 2022 continues to roll in. For those curious, the actual ten-year anniversary will take place this October. David Production began its tenure with the series in Fall 2012 with Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency. Now, the studio is working on its latest series with Stone Ocean, and there is still more to adapt.

After all, Araki has worked consistently on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure for decades at this point. The artist began the series in 1987 under Shonen Jump, and it is still being published. Araki’s last title, Jojolion, finished in 2021 to critical acclaim. A ninth part is already in the works behind-the-scenes, so David Production won’t be hurting for content anytime soon.

If you are not caught up with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, it is becoming easier by the day to hop on. You can stream the series on several services including Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. Viz Media oversees the manga’s publication in the U.S. as well, and you can find volumes online or in stores depending on your preference.

What do you think of this special anniversary poster? Do you have a favorite era when it comes to JoJo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.