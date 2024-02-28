JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Creates a Hilariously Unsettling Iggy

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has earned its "Bizarre" title more times than anime fans can count. Stardust Crusaders decided to inject Stands into the series, whereas Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency did not, and showed that humans weren't the only ones that could call on these ethereal beings. Iggy, the coffee-chewing-gum-loving canine, had a Stand of its own as it aided in the quest to defeat Dio Brando by joining Jotaro Kujo's crew. Now, one cosplayer has created a hilariously creepy take on the Stand-wielding dog.

Like so many other characters and Stands in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise, Iggy got his name from the world of rock and roll. Named after famous singer, Iggy Pop, it was ironic that the dog's Stand was not named for a musical act but rather, took its name from tarot cards. Stardust Crusaders had many Stands that took their titles from the tarot cards, with Iggy's "The Fool" being anything but foolish. Iggy's Stand was one that had the ability to transform itself into Stand, making for a powerful ally in the arsenal of Jotaro's group aiming to take down the villainous vampire.

Iggy Makes His Unsettling Real Life Debut

Unfortunately, Iggy was ultimately unable to survive to aid Jotaro and his friends in fighting against Dio in Stardust Crusaders' finale. In the fight against the villain known as Vanilla Ice, both the Stand-wielding pooch and Avdol were killed. Ironically enough, the video game, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, actually resurrected the characters, though it's unclear if these events are considered canon in the main anime franchise.

Despite dying during the events of Jotaro's story, the anime franchise did bring back Iggy for his own short manga story. In 2022, Hirohiko Araki teamed up with mangaka Otsuichi to create a new tale for the anime canine in "Iggy The Stray Dog". While the short story didn't feature Iggy returning from the dead, it gave readers the chance to see Avdol's first meeting with Iggy and how the bond was formed between the Stardust Crusaders.

