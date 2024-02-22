JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Creates The "Steel Barbie Run"

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest anime season, Stone Ocean, introduced anime viewers to one of the most unbelievable arcs of the franchise to date. While not yet confirmed, should David Production weave another season of the anime adaptation, it would more than likely focus on the story of Steel Ball Run. As Joestar fans wait to see if the country-wide horse race will hit the small screen, a duo of cosplayers have merged this storyline with the hit film Barbie.

If you're unfamiliar with the Steel Ball Run, the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure arc is quite different from the storylines that came before it. Focusing on a new Joestar in Johnny, the cross-country horse race doesn't just take place in the early 1900s but it also takes place in an alternate reality. Thanks to the events of the Stone Ocean, the Joestar timeline was completely rewritten to make sure that Pucci's plans to attain heaven were achieved. Much like an alternate Joestar being featured in Johnny, the Steel Ball Run also sees an alternate version of fan-favorite villain Dio Brand in Diego Brando. Considered one of the best storylines of the series by Joestar fans, the anime adaptation is a highly anticipated one.

JoJo's Barbie Adventure

Despite Barbie's rampant success at the box office, there has yet to be confirmation from Warner Bros as to whether or not the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film will receive a sequel. Still, Barbie's aesthetic has left its mark on the fandom, as even anime fans are honoring the beloved film via anime crossovers.

The Steel Ball Run first arrived in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga in 2004, ending the arc in 2011. The storyline was then followed by JoJolion, with the latest storyline examining the story of Jodio and Dragona in The JOJOLands. Should David Production continue to create new seasons of the anime adaptation, there will be years of stories to cover with the likes of Johnny, Josuke, Jodio, and Dragona.

