JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Features Joseph Joestar's Funniest Moment

Joseph Joestar has been one of the biggest characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, making his first appearance in Battle Tendency and remaining a part of the anime in future arcs. When Joseph first arrived on the scene in the second storyline of the series, he was a far different figure than his predecessor, Jonathan. Not using a Stand in his first adventure, Joseph had to go to some extreme lengths to defeat Kars and his vampiric Pillar Men and one cosplayer has brought back to life one of his most hilarious extremes.

In Battle Tendency, Joseph used the power of the Ripple to fight against vampires, rather than using a Stand. The energy was an essential part of the fight against Kars and Dio Brando, though once Stardust Crusaders got rolling, Stands were a regular tool used by both heroes and villains alike. Despite Joseph being the star of Battle Tendency, he played a major role in the follow-up arc as he teamed up with Jotaro Kujo to fight against Dio Brando and save their respective family member. Despite not being an active combatant in the sleepy town of Morioh, Joseph was far too elderly to take part in Stand battles.

Joseph Joestar's Most Hilarious Look

In an attempt to make his way to a kidnapped Speedwagon, Joseph had to make his way inside of an enemy base, telling the German army that he had brought them some tequila in exchange for entry. Joseph's disguise doesn't quite go over as planned, as they immediately see through his disguise. Joseph is able to use the power of Hamon to break his way through and makes for a quick costume change all the same.

While Joseph didn't take part in Stone Ocean, he would make a return in an unexpected fashion during the events of JoJolion. An alternate reality iteration of Joseph Joestar made an appearance in the final chapters of this storyline, and while he might have looked far different, he still retained his Stand known as Hermit Purple. With The JOJOLands bringing back Kishibe Rohan, perhaps other past cast members will do the same in Jodio and Dragona's future.

