JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Lists Favorite Horror Films for Halloween

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might now focus on Stand battles over various generations of Joestars, but that wasn't always the case. The anime franchise from creator Hirohiko Araki initially gave the likes of Jonathan and Joseph Joestar powers related to the "Ripple", an energy-based power that was perfect for fighting the undead. With the earliest Joestars fighting against the vampire Dio Brando and other creatures of the night, the series definitely had its roots in horror. Now, a new list has surfaced when it comes to the scary movie recommendations of Araki himself.

Dio Brando was originally able to become a vampire thanks to the legendary item known as the "Stone Mask". His introduction gave way to other vampires to threaten the world, specifically during the arc known as Battle Tendency, in which Joseph Joestar fought against the nefarious antagonists known as the Pillar Men. Led by the villainous Kars, the group of vampires might have given the original Dio Brando a run for his money in the power department. Dio would return in the third major storyline of the series, Stardust Crusaders, retaining his nocturnal abilities and a new Stand thanks to claiming Jonathan Joestar's body.

Hirohiko Araki's Halloween Favorites

In 1993, Hirohiko Araki shared his top ten favorite films that he "wished would stop but kept watching anyway". Many of these entries aren't necessarily "horror" movies, but they certainly are able to present some uncomfortable moments that will make viewers writhe in their seats. While this list is decades old, the films remain all-time favorites for cinema fans.

#1: Night of the Living Dead

#2: Jaws

#3: Johnny Got His Gun

#4: Mississippi Burning

#5: Platoon

#6: Papillon

#7: Halloween 4

#8: Lord of the Flies

#9: The Silence of the Lambs

#10: Alien

While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might no longer have vampires threatening the Joestars, Araki is continuing to create plenty of bizarre obstacles for the Stand wielders to overcome. In the latest manga entry, The JOJOLands, two new Joestars have taken the reins in Jodio and Dragona. Dio Brando might still be in the grave, but we've seen characters from the Joestars' past make a comeback.

What do you think of Hirohiko Araki's favorite picks for the spooky season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Via JOJO_Wiki