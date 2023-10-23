JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Debuts New Villain and Their Nightmarish Stand

It looks like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has a new threat on the horizon. Over the decades, the anime has seen several of its baddies become legends, and now a new foe has joined the list. Not long ago, JoJo revealed its next big villain, and they are none other than Moschino.

And no, we don’t mean the actual fashion line. JoJo has named its new villain Moschino, and fans who visit the JoJo Escape Game attraction will get to meet him.

The villain of the Stone Ocean escape room "Escape From JoJo's Bizarre Nightmare" is called Moschino (モスキーノ) based on the fashion brand. His voice actor is Yohei Azakami.



Stand: Tangerine Dream (タンジェリン・ドリーム)

The update comes straight from JoJo’s big escape game venture. It turns out the event will feature the enemy Moschino who is named after the luxury fashion line. Voiced by Yohei Azakami, Moschino will be the enemy who traps guests in the JoJo Escape Room. And of course, he will act with the help of his Stand.

As for his partner, Moschino’s Stand is named Tangerine Dream. According to the team, Moschino is able to trap a person or group in a prison he creates within the dream realm. Using Tangerine Dream’s power to trap people, these victims cannot escape unless they uncover the Key to Awakening in their prison. So of course, guests who visit the actual JoJo Escape Room will have to solve puzzles to find this key.

Of course, this new Stand has incredible power, and its name heralds from the music industry like we’ve seen before. Tangerine Dream is the name of a late ’60s electronica band, after all. Tangerine Dream was founded in Germany way back in 1967. The group released tons of hits, and Tangerine Dream is known best today for its ambient electronic tracks. It is only fitting then that Moschino’s Stand can manipulate dreams with a name like Tangerine Dream. So obviously, we’re obsessed.

Sadly, this new JoJo Escape Room will only be held in Japan, but we can always hope for a global launch. In the meantime, you can catch up with the JoJo series on screen or in print. These days, series creator Hirohiko Araki is working on his latest manga The JoJoLands. And as for the anime, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has wrapped and can be found exclusively on Netflix.

