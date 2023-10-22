JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Announces KFC Collaboration

Oh, it's happening. Just when you thought JoJo's Bizarre Adventure had done it all, the franchise pulls a surprise. After all, the hit anime is teaming up with Kentucky Fried Chicken, and the big collaboration will begin this month.

The news comes straight from China as the nation's chain of KFC confirmed the anime collab. It turns out KFC will kickstart a partnership with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean this month. The big event will kickstart on October 27, and it will run for a limited time.

KFC in China is collaborating with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean starting on October 27 pic.twitter.com/iMkmvLx9KF — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) October 22, 2023

As you can imagine, the KFC x JJBA duo has fans doing a double-take. It isn't every day JoJo's Bizarre Adventure embarks on such an odd deal, but KFC is too good to ignore. For this big collaboration, KFC in China will be offering two JoJo meals. These meals will come complete with anime-themed buckets, and the containers feature all our favorites from Stone Ocean.

Clearly, this anime collaboration sounds like a wild choice for KFC, but it is hardly strange. After all, the food chain has teamed up with anime series time and again in Japan. Given the popularity of KFC in Asia, the chicken chain is no stranger to anime; In fact, KFC even developed its own anime dating sim a few years back to the horror-slash-delight of netizens. And now, KFC is continuing its weeb roots with help from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

If you are not familiar with Stone Ocean, you should know the series is easy to keep track of stateside. While the manga continues its p publication under Viz Media, the anime of Stone Ocean is complete. You can find the installment streaming on Netflix, and at this time, no word has been given on when JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run will get an anime.

What do you think about this wild new anime collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!