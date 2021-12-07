JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Creator Dishes His Inspiration for Jolyne

With JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure continuing to gain steam when it comes to its popularity around the world, it’s no surprise to see that Netflix had jumped in on the Joestar bandwagon by acting as the exclusive platform to watch Stone Ocean. Now, a recently re-discovered interview with franchise creator Hirohiko Araki dives into how the mangaka created Jolyne and why the artist needed to wait for the perfect time to introduce the daughter of Jotaro Kujo.

In the original Bunko release of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Volume 1, Araki had this to say about the creation of the first female protagonist of the series that helped make Stands a household name among the anime community:

“Some time ago, in the 1980’s, the impulse of trying new creative adventures made me draw “Gorgeous Irene,” a short story which had a woman as a protagonist. But in that time period, I just don’t know, something felt kinda off…I perceived a weird atmosphere telling me that a female protagonist wouldn’t go well in my works, and so I scrapped the idea of turning it into an actual series. Almost 15 years have passed since then, and I’m convinced that, in some way, the times have changed.

Today, we live in an era in which even if a girl takes a punch, or her finger goes flying, or she gets pushed down a building, you can still have a really strong atmosphere. The responsibility is all on her dad’s shoulders, Jotaro Kujo. He is the one who initially comes to save his daughter, but ultimately ends up getting saved by her. This, in turn, favors the internal growth of the girl. It seems to me that putting yourself out there by inserting a character like this into a manga really pays off. We can be men and women, but the blood relations and the sentiments which derive from them are elements which we all inherit.”

Currently, Netflix has yet to reveal when Stone Ocean will return for more episodes, but considering that the latest part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has made the top ten of Netflix’s current library, it’s clear that Part Six of the series has made a splash.

