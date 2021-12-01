JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Has Debuted on Netflix: Watch

We have waited years for this moment, but at long last, Jolyne Cujoh is in the house. It has taken years for the heroine to make her small-screen debut, but David Production has made the wait worth it. This week, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure took a step into its next era when Stone Ocean shared its anime. So if you want to check out the new series, you better head to Netflix ASAP.

So, let’s break things down. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has made its global debut with help from Netflix. The streaming service has added the anime’s first 12 episodes just for fans. This means netizens will have plenty to binge this holiday season, and more episodes will be added as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure carries on.

For those needing some info on this impressive debut, the anime fandom has been waiting on Jolyne to arrive for ages. In the wake of Golden Wind, this sixth season introduces us to Jotaro’s estranged daughter. Jolyne finds herself living in Florida and ends up in prison after being framed for a crime. But when she enters her cell, Jolyne learns the prison isn’t what it seems and her dad’s enemies outnumber her with ease.

This wild installment takes the JoJo franchise to a new level, and fans seem to be enamored with Stone Ocean so far. You can check out the show’s first 12 episodes right now if you’d like, or you can wait to binge the whole series in the future. So if you want more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. “She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her.

Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

