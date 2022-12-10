JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Promo Gives Part 4 a Wild '80s Makeover

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently brought the story of the Stone Ocean to a close on Netflix, with the season finale producing a very different world for the Joestars thanks to the battle featuring Jolyne Cujoh attempting to stop Pucci from "attaining heaven". While a new season hasn't been confirmed by David Production, a series' return would most likely follow a very different Joestar via Steel Ball Run. Now, one fan animator has taken the opportunity to re-imagine Part 4, Diamond Is Unbreakable, with a 1980s aesthetic.

The story of Diamond Is Unbreakable focused on Josuke Higashikata, a high-schooler who finds himself dragged into the family business thanks to his status as the forgotten son of Joseph Joestar. Wielding a Stand known as Crazy Diamond, Josuke had the ability through his partner to reverse time, which came in handy throughout the season and had some wild effects on the Stand battles taking place in the sleepy town known as Morioh. Unlike Jotaro Kujo, who has appeared in multiple seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Josuke only appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable, though a new spin-off manga has been releasing new chapters that see the Joestar teaming up with the villain known as Hol Horse.

1980s Unbreakable

Twitter User Noodle Dori1 shared this hilarious re-imagining of the cast of characters that appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable, with the series following Dio Brando's death but introducing a terrifying new antagonist known as Yoshikage Kira:

if jojo part 4 anime came out in the 80's. pic.twitter.com/zQMMGXFeXI — 🎄❄️Noodles❄️🎄 (@Noodledori1) October 29, 2022

While the future of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation has yet to confirm a new season is on the way, the manga's creator, Hirohiko Araki, is working on a new entry that is titled JoJo Lands. While details regarding a lot of the story elements that surround Part Nine have yet to be revealed, Araki recently shed some light on the upcoming protagonist, confirming that the upcoming protagonist would be a descendant of Joseph Joestar. This Joseph however is far different from the one anime fans saw in Diamond Is Unbreakable, first appearing in the alternate reality that is a part of JoJolion.

What do you think of this flashy re-imagining of Josuke and his fellow Stand users? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.