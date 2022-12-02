JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Overtakes Twitter in Record Time
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has come to a close, with the final episodes hitting Netflix and ending in such a way that has thrown many anime fans for a loop. With one of the most controversial endings in anime history taking place thanks to the final battle between the Joestars and Pucci, fans are sharing their thoughts and feeling on social media as we bid a fond farewell to one of the biggest installments of Hirohiko Araki's anime adaptation to date.
Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Jolyne's story comes to an end in a very head-scratching manner, with the Joestar universe never being the same. The future of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime is still up in the air, with David Production and Netflix not confirming that a new season was in production. Should the anime adaptation return, it would most likely focus on Steel Ball Run, the next arc of the manga that ventured away from the main Joestar universe and focused on a wild new reality that told the story of horse racers attempting to have their wildest dreams come true. With Stone Ocean itself taking around two years to bring Jolyne's story to an end following years of development, it might be some time before the next chapter hits the small screen.
JoJo's Bizarre Fan Reactions
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ended with a total of thirty-eight episodes, not only introducing a new Joestar but seeing the returns of the likes of Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando, though the latter was only in flashbacks that showed off the friendship that the deceased vampire had with Pucci.
What did you think of the Stone Ocean finale? Do you think we'll one day see the horse race that is Steel Ball Run get an animated adaptation from David Productions as well? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.
Much Crying
⚠️SPOILER for stone ocean special ending⚠️
I cried so fucking much#StoneOcean pic.twitter.com/r9u5DNuKXx— 鬼次 (@oni_tsugu) December 1, 2022
Hard To Wrap Our Heads Around
//stone ocean spoilers
WHY WAS IT SADDER ANIMATED THE WHOLE FUCKING ENDING SCENE WITH DISTANT DREAMER THEN ROUNDABOUT pic.twitter.com/Q9AZqXit12— Storm 🦋 JOLYNE IS BACK (@OrangeJosuke) December 1, 2022
Florida Man
the fuck goin on in florida #JoJosBizarreAdventure pic.twitter.com/zYRtmTg1TG— crypt ✩ stone ocean spoilers (@cryptdad) December 2, 2022
It Hits Hard
No other JoJo parts climax will hit the same as these scenes. #StoneOcean pic.twitter.com/Rp0cwFojXe— Dandelion | #1 STONER (@Dan_de_Leone) December 2, 2022
Glass Case of Emotions
The ending of the #jojo_anime for Stone Ocean has already destroyed me emotionally
I love this series so much, I’m frEAKING OUT pic.twitter.com/K2kqIzdpmM— Saltydkdan (@saltydkdan) December 1, 2022
Quite The Opener
STONE OCEAN SPOILERS
I'M GIGGLING LIKE A LITTLE GIRL, THIS IS SO PERFECT, I WANTED SOMETHING LIKE THIS FOR SO LONG. pic.twitter.com/XN8eg5vPup— Man049 (@Man0494) December 1, 2022
What Happens Now?
Stone Ocean has ended.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime OG universe has ended.
what am i supposed to do now ? pic.twitter.com/3YMA9fwZis— JOL (@Saitamagoated) December 1, 2022
Goodbye Jolyne
The final scene of Stone Ocean IM GOING TO CRY.— Q 🌸 JOJO end of an era| 🇵🇹🇰🇷 (@i_is_a_batse) December 1, 2022
THEY PLAYED ROUNDABOUT YALL😭😭😭#JoJosBizarreAdventure #StoneOcean pic.twitter.com/tJzdnC2PkQ