What's Next for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure After Stone Ocean's Finale?

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure brought the Stone Ocean anime adaptation to an end earlier this week, with Jolyne Cujoh facing off against the nefarious Pucci for the last time, as the friend of Dio Brando attempted to create his own heaven. With the final episode of the season making some giant changes to the Joestar universe, now is the perfect time to break down what has been confirmed for JoJo's future and what fans are waiting to hear when it comes to a potential Joestar return.

To start, a season following Stone Ocean hasn't been confirmed by either Netflix and/or David Production, with the manga continuing the Joestars' story in a new universe that arrived as a part of Steel Ball Run. In this arc taking place following the conclusion of Jolyne's story, a new universe is explored that sees very different versions of the Joestars and their enemies, with an example being "Diego Brando". Steel Ball Run was then followed up by JoJolion, once again focusing on a different reality that gives us very different versions of locales and characters that were first introduced as a part of Diamond Is Unbreakable.

JoJo's Future Adventure

Should a new season be confirmed for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, it might be some time before we see it arrive as series director, Kenichi Suzuki, had this to say when it came to the creation of Stone Ocean's anime and how this might be the final ride:

"The production committee had discussed the possibility of animating up to Stone Ocean if it was popular. That's probably the best choice since Stone Ocean depicts the conclusion to the Joestars and Dio's shared destiny."

It could be years before David Production dives back into the realm of JoJo, but the manga is continuing to release spin-offs and one-shots that feature the Joestars, both past and present. Series creator Hirohiko Araki has already confirmed that the next part of the series, JoJo Lands, is already in the works, with various manga stories featuring characters such as Jolyne, Josuke, Iggy, Lisa Lisa, and more getting their chance to shine.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will also return to the world of live-action as new episodes of the television series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, are also set to arrive in Japan later this year.

What did you think of the Stone Ocean finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.